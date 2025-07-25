Legal drama around Rebel Wilson's The Deb reaches new continent A production company involved in Wilson's directorial debut is suing the actor-director for allegedly blocking the film's release in Australia.

The bizarre saga of Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut The Deb continues. Wilson is already being sued for defamation by her fellow producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden, after she took to Instagram in 2024 to accuse them of alleged embezzlement, sexual misconduct, and blocking the film’s release. Now, UK-based company AI Film—which produced the musical comedy along with Wilson’s own Camp Sugar—is joining in the messy fray.

AI Film is now accusing Wilson of sabotaging the release in a suit filed in New South Wales, The Guardian reports. The production company’s suit cites a letter allegedly sent by Wilson’s lawyer Bryan Freedman on January 5, stating that “Wilson is currently in active discussions to outright purchase The Deb (the “Film”) and all associated rights and title.” The letter also allegedly threatened to “pursue all claims and damages should Al Film or any agents acting on its behalf interfere with that business opportunity.”