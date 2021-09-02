Good news today for those of you already enjoying the charms of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s new FX comedy Reservation Dogs, as the network has just announced that it’s renewing the series for a second season. FX exec Nick Grad announced the news, writing in a press statement that “ We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season. Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

Reservation Dogs is currently halfway through its first season, centered on a crew of teenage semi-gangsters who pull petty crimes and other schemes in order to fund a potential escape from their homes in rural Oklahoma. The series is notable for featuring for a largely Indigenous cast and crew; it’s also notable for being extremely funny and smart in its depiction of small-town life . Here’s The A.V. Club’s Danette Chavez, reviewing its first two episodes: “ With its playful and stylish two-part debut, Reservation Dogs is already on track to be one of the best comedies (and shows) of the year.” (She also praised its young leads, writing that their characters are “ sweet and formidable, naïve yet all too aware of how the world works.”) The series has enjoyed similarly glowing reviews from a majority of outlets, pulling down a 100 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis. The series airs on FX On Hulu on Monday nights. The second season is currently slated to arrive in 2022.