The biggies

I Am Groot (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

I Am Groot | Official Trailer | Disney+

I Am Groot is a collection of five shorts, all of which will undoubtedly be supremely adorable. I mean, have you seen Baby Groot? Written and directed by Kristen Lepore, with Vin Diesel returning to voice the titular role, the project portrays how Groot learns how to grow up amongst the stars and joins a ragtag superhero team, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Locke & Key (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Locke & Key 3 | Final Season Trailer | Netflix

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill’s horror sci-fi drama Locke & Key is about to end with its third season. Based on comic books of the same name, the show follows siblings Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) as they move with their mom, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), to their father’s family home after his death. In this house, they find mysterious magical keys that unlock hidden doors. Soon enough, various entities arrive to get the keys for evil reasons. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review of the last batch of episodes this week.

Resident Alien (Syfy, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)



Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Chris Sheridan’s entertaining Resident Alien is back for its second season. Alan Tudyk stars as Harry Vanderspiegle, a doctor living in the small town of Patience, Colorado. Except he’s really an alien sent to Earth with a mission to destroy the planet. But the more he bonds with the people around him, including his assistant Asta (Sara Tomko), the more he wrestles with the dilemma of killing them. The cast includes Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetturlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.

Hidden gems

My Life As A Rolling Stone (Epix, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

My Life as a Rolling Stone (EPIX 2022 Series) - Official Trailer

The docuseries My Life As A Rolling Stone celebrates the band’s 60th anniversary and focuses each hourlong episode on a particular member of the Stones: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late-great Charlie Watts. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

﻿Seeing the band early in its career, particularly in bits from the fantastic tour-of-Ireland doc Charlie Is My Darling, is always arresting, and dismissing big storylines and memorable bits from other Stones docs would do a disservice. What forced us to groan, though, was the narration, which pops in far too often, neatly transitioning between eras and setting up story arcs and generally building to the theme that every trial, no matter how dark, has only made the band stronger and more triumphant.

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

I Just Killed My Dad | Official Trailer | Netflix

Who’s ready for this week’s dose of a true crime? Skye Borgman returns after Abducted In Plain Sight with the three-part docuseries I Just Killed My Dad, which explores not how but why 17-year-old Anthony Templet fatally shot his father in 2019 after an argument.

More good stuff

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix India

Sima Taparia is back and ready to fix marriages; all it will take is some “adjustment.” In this reality series, the Indian matchmaker meets with and tries to pair up her clients across India and the U.S., hoping to find love for them. The trailer reveals some season one favorites will return, but Taparia will also attempt to find suitable partners for some new suckers.

Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Rida, this feature film takes us into the life of queer skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics. The stakes are high as they try to make space in the gendered world of pro sports and redefine skating culture.



Ms. Pat Show (BET+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

BET+ Original | The Ms. Pat Show Season 2

Ms. Pat Show, which just received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Direction in a Comedy Series, follows Ms. Pat’s fictional family as she struggles to adjust to the ways of her conservative and white Indiana hometown as a blunt, open-minded Black woman.

Can’t miss recaps

Ending soon

