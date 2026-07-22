Glen Powell and Richard Linklater are taking a swing at a Lou Gehrig movie

Adding to his collection of baseball movies and historical fiction, Richard Linklater is reteaming with Glen Powell for a film about Lou Gehrig. The pair already pitched a movie about the national pastime in 2016’s Everybody Wants Some!!, the college baseball movie about how dudes (and college theater) rock. More recently, Powell starred in and co-wrote Hit Man, directed and co-written by Linklater. However, this untitled movie about the luckiest man on the face of the earth will be produced by the luckiest sketch comedy impresario on the face of the earth: Lorne Michaels. The Lorne Michaels connection also extends to the film’s writer, Simon Rich, a longtime SNL staffer who penned Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, the biopic about OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman that was too hot for Amazon.

In addition to the baseball connection (lest we forget his Bad News Bears remake), the Gehrig movie marks another biodrama for Linklater. In addition to Me And Orson Welles, Bernie, and The Newton Boys, Linklater released two biopics last year: Nouvelle Vague, about the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, and the short king classic Blue Moon, which follows a shit-talking Lorenz Hart getting hammered on the opening night of his former collaborator’s new show, Oklahoma!.

Deadline, which first reported the story, notes that there’s no release date yet for the movie, as Powell is expected to take some time off. However, his other sports story, Chad Powers, is still expected to return for its second season later this year. Meanwhile, we assume this movie will release before Linklater’s other upcoming movie, Merrily We Roll Along, which is expected in theaters sometime in 2040.