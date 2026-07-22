Glen Powell and Richard Linklater are taking a swing at a Lou Gehrig movie
Before Hit Man, Linklater and Powell made the college baseball comedy Everybody Wants Some!!(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)
Adding to his collection of baseball movies and historical fiction, Richard Linklater is reteaming with Glen Powell for a film about Lou Gehrig. The pair already pitched a movie about the national pastime in 2016’s Everybody Wants Some!!, the college baseball movie about how dudes (and college theater) rock. More recently, Powell starred in and co-wrote Hit Man, directed and co-written by Linklater. However, this untitled movie about the luckiest man on the face of the earth will be produced by the luckiest sketch comedy impresario on the face of the earth: Lorne Michaels. The Lorne Michaels connection also extends to the film’s writer, Simon Rich, a longtime SNL staffer who penned Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, the biopic about OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman that was too hot for Amazon.