The Kennedy Center didn't take too kindly to Whitney Cummings' Trump joke

When she’s not running around Los Angeles with a sword looking for ANTIFA-aligned unhoused people, spreading racist conspiracy theories, and headlining the Riyadh Comedy Festival, Whitney Cummings is toasting her good friend Bill Maher, who won the Mark Twain Prize for Smugness, earlier this summer. But sometimes, at the height of our revelry, when all is right with the world, you slip and call President Donald Trump a sex pest in front of his employees.

This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the Kennedy Center, not Netflix, censored one of Cummings’ jokes from the Mark Twain Prize ceremony and requested it be cut from the stream. “I actually heard Trump may come tonight, but he couldn’t make it,” Cummings said in a joke that was too hot for the Kennedy Center. “He got caught in sex traffic.”

Earlier today, Netflix began streaming the ceremony to potentially dozens of subscribers bored enough to watch celebrities praise Bill Maher and claimed the Kennedy Center cut the joke. “While it’s our preference not to cut jokes from anyone’s set, The Kennedy Center has the contractual right to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson told THR. Traditionally, Netflix doesn’t give two shits about the content of the jokes on its platform. After all, the streamer recently released an hour of standup from Tony Hinchcliffe.

The Kennedy Center has been in the middle of Trump world controversies for the last year as the president insisted on firing its board of trustees, installing himself as chairman, and awkwardly putting his name on the building before it was removed in a shroud of darkness.

Though on her podcast Good For You, Cummings called the venue’s staff “amazing” people who “don’t want to silence anyone,” she was nevertheless silenced by the amazing people who work for Donald Trump. However, even though the joke leaked anyway by “someone that was in the audience, a journalist or something,” the venue’s staff told her, “‘We need to cut it from the broadcast.'” Unfortunately, her appeals of “who cares?” did nothing to convince them otherwise.

At least according to Cummings, who’d like a Netflix special again someday, what’s more important is that everyone knows Netflix did not censor her. “I was super clear that Netflix did not cut anything from my Mark Twain prize set. Netflix always supports comedy and comics,” she wrote on X. “Quit spreading rumors ya weirdos.” Yeah, ya weirdos, quit spreading rumors about the company gracious enough to gift us a new Louis C.K. special the world couldn’t help but completely ignore.