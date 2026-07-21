The Kennedy Center didn't take too kindly to Whitney Cummings' Trump joke
Netflix denied censoring Cummings' "sex traffic" joke and claimed that the Kennedy Center has a "contractual right" to silence people if it wishes.Screenshot: YouTube
When she’s not running around Los Angeles with a sword looking for ANTIFA-aligned unhoused people, spreading racist conspiracy theories, and headlining the Riyadh Comedy Festival, Whitney Cummings is toasting her good friend Bill Maher, who won the Mark Twain Prize for Smugness, earlier this summer. But sometimes, at the height of our revelry, when all is right with the world, you slip and call President Donald Trump a sex pest in front of his employees.
This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the Kennedy Center, not Netflix, censored one of Cummings’ jokes from the Mark Twain Prize ceremony and requested it be cut from the stream. “I actually heard Trump may come tonight, but he couldn’t make it,” Cummings said in a joke that was too hot for the Kennedy Center. “He got caught in sex traffic.”