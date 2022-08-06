We’re now just about one month away from the return of Rick And Morty to Adult Swim, with the show’s sixth season—debuting on September 4—promising at least a few major changes to the show’s status quo. And while Rick himself might be endlessly dismissive of “canon,” the show itself is clearly still indulging in its more serialized impulses these days, if this latest (very cryptic) teaser for the new season is anything to go by.

A Citadel Secret | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Dubbed “A Citadel Secret,” the teaser is light on context, heavy on floating green eggs that seem increasingly on the verge of hatching (presumably as a direct result of the, uh, issues that afflicted the Citadel Of Ricks in the show’s fifth-season finale). The most ominous note of all, though, is literal: The music that plays in the background of the 15-second teaser is a subdued version of Blonde Redhead’s “For The Damaged Coda,” which the show has adopted as the theme song for its, for lack of a better term, chief antagonist, President/”Evil” Morty. What did he leave behind before jumping ship from the Central Finite Curve? What’s in that egg?

If we had to guess? A big fuckin’ worm: T he teaser directs users to rickandmorty.com, which is now displaying a 12-day countdown clock to something called “Wormageddon,” with promises of more “transmissions” to come. Notably, the clock isn’t counting down to the show’s scheduled return date, which means we have no actual clue what’s going on here. (This is, after all, the series that committed an April Fool’s prank on its own audience by airing its third-season premiere weeks ahead of schedule a few years back .) Marathon? New McDonald’s tie-in? Some kind of real-life worm that burrows into your brain and craps out new episodes of Rick And Morty as it goes? Who’s to say, in an infinite universe. Who’s to say?