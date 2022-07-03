A restraining order has been filed against Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico, with People reporting that an unidentified person has accused him of domestic abuse and had petitioned for a court to grant the protection order. The accuser did not initially go to the police, but the Puerto Rico police have gotten involved in order to try and serve the restraining order to Martin, which they apparently have been unable to do because they “haven’t been able to find him” (according to a statement from the police, via People).

Not very many details beyond that are available, but representatives for Martin have sent a statement to People denying the allegations and referring to them as “completely false and fabricated.” The statement adds, “we are very confident that wen the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

As it stands now, Martin is barred from contacting the person who made the complaint, and People explains that “a judge will later decide whether the order should remain in place.”

People also points out that this comes shortly after Ricky Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker sued the singer for over $3 million, saying that—over two time periods, 2014-2018 and 2020-2022—Martin “made millions of dollars” without paying Drucker the commissions that she was owed. The suit also claims that Drucker helped Martin through a “potentially career-ending allegation,” from which he “emerged unscathed” because of her. It also says that Martin “fostered a toxic work environment” and accuses him of threatening her and trying to “force her” to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Also, just t o be clear: There is no indication coming from the report on People that the two situations are related at all, it’s just that they’re happening within a few days of each other.