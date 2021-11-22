We already knew that Ridley Scott’s producing an Alien series, with Noah Hawley as the showrunner and writer. But it turns out that he’s also making a TV show based on another one of his biggest films: Blade Runner.



While on BBC’s flagship radio news show Today to promote his latest film House Of Gucci, the filmmaker revealed that the show is underway. “We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible. So, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours,” he shared. It’ll reportedly be a 10-part series.

He hasn’t provided details yet on the show’s plot.

As for the Alien series, he gave the update that the show is “now being written for pilot” and he said the bible for the show is being put together.

This past summer, Hawley told Vanity Fair he’d written two episodes for Alien. And no, Sigourney Weaver won’t reprise her iconic role as Ripley for this. Instead, the series wi ll introduce a brand new story. Hawley teased its premise to the magazine, saying, “It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate.”

And it looks like Scott wants to revisit the Alien world beyond the upcoming series. Last year, he teased to Forbes that he’s planning a new movie for the franchise.

“[The next Alien movie is] in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with Prometheus and Covenant. Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because Prometheus woke it up very well,” he explained. “But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, ‘Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?’ That’s always the fundamental question.”

