Welcome to another meeting at the Aimee-Leigh memorial to decide who is the least pathetic member of The Righteous Gemstones. Frankly, the Gemstones are slightly less pitiful this week—despite all the water barfing. Perhaps season two’s sixth episode was rock bottom for the likes of Jesse and Kelvin, who have, in their time of need, touched upon something resembling humanity. But while we’ve questioned their tactics in recent weeks, the brothers Gemstone may be about to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

Meanwhile, the brotherhood of sisters—which is to say Judy and sister-in-law Amber—is using and abusing some of their newfound wins as another Gemstone steps up and proves his worth. Who showed the most backbone this week, and who’s still a sniveling worm of self-interest? Let’s dig in.

