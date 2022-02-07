With the second season of HBO’s pitch-black, faith-based comedy The Righteous Gemstones entering its back half, the power dynamics of the immediate family are changing. No longer able to pull rank because he’s the oldest, Jesse (Danny McBride) has seen his assumed dominance take a big hit. The same goes for Kelvin (Adam Devine), as he loses his grip on the God Squad.

Meanwhile, newcomers to the Gemstone ministry are surging up the leader board, indicating that blood isn’t the only thing that matters to family patriarch Eli (John Goodman).

For the rest of this season, we’ll track the key players to determine each week which Gemstone shines the brightest—and which one is basically coal.