Rilo Kiley to reunite for festival performance and apparent tour The Jenny Lewis-fronted group officially broke up in 2013.

Hey, here’s some good news! Rilo Kiley, Jenny Lewis’ much-missed band, is reuniting for at least one actual live performance. The group is hard to miss on the just-announced lineup for California’s Just Like Heaven festival. They’re right up there in the second row with names like Vampire Weekend, Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Part, and TV On The Radio.

The core Rilo Kiley lineup—that’s Lewis (who has since gone on to a successful solo career), Blake Sennett, Pierre de Reeder, and Jason Boesel—last played together in 2008. They didn’t officially announce they were calling it quits until 2013, but the writing was very much on the wall. Before the breakup (which now may be more accurately characterized as a really, really long hiatus) Rilo Kiley first found acclaim and a dedicated fanbase after their song “The Frug” was featured on MTV’s 120 Minutes in 1999. They went on to release four studio albums before disbanding: Take Offs and Landings (2001), The Execution of All Things (2002), More Adventurous (2004), and Under the Blacklight (2007). You can revisit their rise before the show with our Rilo Kiley power hour.

“We are so very excited to come back together for Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, California—Los Angeles,” the band said in a statement, via Pitchfork. “As a band, we began here, and we feel so fortunate to return among so many artists and friends, to this community we hold so dear, in such a beautiful and meaningful place.” Just Like Heaven is a one day festival taking place May 10 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Other notable artists include Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Perfume Genius, and Slowdive (billed as a “very special guest”).

This reunion also seems to be a preview of more exciting things to come. The band released a short teaser today seemingly advertising the “Sometimes When You’re On You’re Really F**cking On Tour.” No tickets or dates are available as of this writing (the teaser just says “2025”), but definitely keep an eye out for that. You can check out the teaser below: