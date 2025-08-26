Robert Bresson's lost Four Nights Of A Dreamer gets 4K restoration in exclusive trailer Robert Bresson's rarely-screened romantic masterpiece sees a young man falling in love with the woman he pulled back from the brink of suicide.

Robert Bresson‘s forgotten film, long-considered a cinephile’s white whale, is finally getting its moment in the 4K sun. 1971’s Four Nights A Dreamer is finally making its way to theaters and home video with a new 4K restoration courtesy of Janus Films and mk2 Films. Today, The A.V. Club can exclusively reveal the restoration’s full-trailer.

In many ways, Four Nights Of A Dreamer is a very unusual film for the French auteur. Though it retains some of his directorial hallmarks, Four Nights takes Bresson from the miserable rural lives of French farmers and their poor donkeys to the City of Lights, following a Parisian romantic named Jacques (Guillaume des Forêts), who stops a young woman, Marthe (Isabelle Weingarten), from suicide. Using non-professional actors for a loose adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s “White Nights,” Four Nights Of A Dreamer follows its young lovers as Marthe tells Jacques her story over the titular four nights. Of course, he falls in love with her.