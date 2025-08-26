Robert Bresson's lost Four Nights Of A Dreamer gets 4K restoration in exclusive trailer

Robert Bresson's rarely-screened romantic masterpiece sees a young man falling in love with the woman he pulled back from the brink of suicide.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 26, 2025 | 12:00pm
Courtesy of Janus Films
Film News Robert Bresson
Robert Bresson‘s forgotten film, long-considered a cinephile’s white whale, is finally getting its moment in the 4K sun. 1971’s Four Nights A Dreamer is finally making its way to theaters and home video with a new 4K restoration courtesy of Janus Films and mk2 Films. Today, The A.V. Club can exclusively reveal the restoration’s full-trailer.

In many ways, Four Nights Of A Dreamer is a very unusual film for the French auteur. Though it retains some of his directorial hallmarks, Four Nights takes Bresson from the miserable rural lives of French farmers and their poor donkeys to the City of Lights, following a Parisian romantic named Jacques (Guillaume des Forêts), who stops a young woman, Marthe (Isabelle Weingarten), from suicide. Using non-professional actors for a loose adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s “White Nights,” Four Nights Of A Dreamer follows its young lovers as Marthe tells Jacques her story over the titular four nights. Of course, he falls in love with her.

The movie faced uphill battles since production. A producer absconded with half the film’s funds, forcing Bresson to postpone the sound mix and secure new funding. Four Nights barely made its Cannes Film Festival premiere. Since then, it’s been more or less impossible to see due to an issue with the distribution rights. In 2013, a version of the film was released on Blu-ray in Japan without English subtitles, and in 2022, distributors allowed the film to stream for free for two weeks.

Announced last year, the 4K restoration by Janus Films makes Bresson’s lost work available to everyone. The film will screen at New York City’s Film Forum from September 5 through 18. You can check out the new trailer and poster for the film below.

 
