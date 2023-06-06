Hollywood Dreams And Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story | Official Trailer

AVC: What was the best note Wes Craven ever gave you?

RE: He taught me to respect the genre.

AVC: What’s a project of yours—movie or TV show—that you’re super proud of, that you think is overlooked?

RE: Well, two. I have great fight scenes in Stay Hungry, the late, great Bob Rafelson film about the burgeoning south of Jimmy Carter. And I made a great little thriller directed by Phil Hawkins that I shot outside of London with Finn Jones from Game Of Thrones. It’s called The Last Showing; an unfortunate title, but it’s about the midnight movie at a cinema. I’m the old projectionist who gets his revenge. It’s like a ’70s De Palma film.

AVC: What’s out there that you haven’t done yet?

RE: I was thinking I might want to do Van Helsing in Dracula somewhere to help a theater raise money, perhaps, but you’ve got to have a great Dracula. That’s the hard role to cast in that, if you’re doing that play, because it’s a bit of an old warhorse. I understudied but I never got to play Iago in Othello, and I’m too old now. That’s a regret.

AVC: In a career as long as yours, I’m happy that’s the only regret you can think of at this moment.  

RE: Fifty years ago today, I was on location outside of Statesboro, Georgia, shooting Buster And Billie with Jan-Michael Vincent, who was one of the biggest stars in the 70s. He just had the number one movie, World’s Greatest Athlete and The Mechanic, with Charles Bronson. This is the anniversary, and I realized a couple of years ago, that I was coming into 50 years in the biz.