Robert Pattinson is about to make his superhero debut in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but in addition to playing the titular vigilante, he potentially has another big role lined up. The actor is is said to be considered for prolific filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s first feature since the critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning Parasite, per Deadline.



This time, Bong is making a sci-fi flick that’s an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel, Mickey7, for Warner Bros. According to Deadline, “while the film will be inspired by the novel, sources say that given Bong’s past experiences with adaptations, his version might ultimately may be different from the novel’s.”

The novel’s logline, shared on publisher St. Martin’s Press’ site, reads:

Dying isn’t any fun…but at least it’s a living. Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein. Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7. That is, if he can just keep from dying for good.

The novel is set to come out on February 15, 2022.

This adaptation marks Bong’s second project for Warner Bros. He also has a limited series based on Parasite in the works for HBO. Bong is set to executive produce it alongside Adam McKay. While some Parasite fans were, understandably, initially s keptical of a series based on the hit film, Bong expressed his optimism, saying he hopes the series will be “something of great genius.”