Batman and Catwoman, sitting in a tree. C-R-I-M-E-F-I-G-H-T-I-N-G. Stories about the Dark Knight have occasionally front-loaded the romantic relationship between Batman and Catwoman, like that excellent double date comic from a few years ago or even the end of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, and it looks like Matt Reeves’ The Batman is going for its own take on the other dynamic duo in this new trailer.

The clip is as much a tribute to Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle as it is about Robert Pattinson’s Batman, with the two doing some flirty-yet-brooding banter and Selina getting the trailer’s best line (“I’ve got nine of ‘em”). We also see more of Paul Dano’s Riddler, including an actual riddle, though it is a pretty easy one. (“Justice” is his second favorite thing after bats, Edward. C’mon.)

Also in this trailer: Some kind of mystery involving Bruce Wayne’s parents/his early days as Batman, a falling out between Bruce and Alfred (Andy Serkis, seemingly playing a regular human), and what appears to be growing distrust between the Gotham City cops and Batman. There’s also a musical cue that sounds an awful lot like “The Imperial March.” Batman and Darth Vader do have a lot in common, since they both wear masks and capes, and the rhythm of “The Imperial March” is good for trailers since you can time punches and stuff to it.

If you anticipate enjoying The Batman but are worried that it might not offer enough backstory for the Gotham cops or for its version of The Penguin (a grizzled old creep played by handsome man Colin Farrell), you’re in luck: HBO Max is developing spin-off shows of The Batman based on the Gotham cops and its version of The Penguin!

The Batman will be in theaters (and only in theaters, sorry HBO Max) on March 4.