Ironically, Rocky Horror will be the next classic to get the Sphere treatment
The Sphere is bringing a movie about the types of people that would get surveilled at Madison Square Garden to Las Vegas.
After the nauseating financial success of The Wizard Of Oz at the Sphere, which was retrofitted with grotesque AI backgrounds and cameos from beloved millionaires Madison Square Garden and Sphere owner James Dolan and WBD CEO David Zaslav, Sphere Entertainment has settled on the next classic musical to disrespect, and it stars a whole bunch of people that would get flagged at Madison Square Garden. The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the cult-classic musical about men learning to stop worrying and love the garter belt, will be getting an unnecessary AI makeover to fill the bulbous Las Vegas venue in 2027.
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