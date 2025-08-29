AI munchkins insert David Zaslav cameo into Vegas Sphere's Wizard Of Oz

There’s been much talk, in recent months, about the Las Vegas Sphere, and its plans to suck certified Hollywood Classic The Wizard Of Oz into its orbtacular maw. Much of this conversation has, understandably, centered on artificial intelligence, which Sphere Entertainment Company is using in abundance to jam the film into its skyline-filling crystal ball, upscaling the movie’s resolution, and filling out its frame to fit the giant orb’s oddball proportions. (Director Victor Fleming, forward-looking in many ways, apparently never thought to worry how his 1939 film might fit onto giant, globular public eyesores nearly a century down the line, so there’s a lot of space to fill.) But while the debates about artistic intent, the difference between “preservation” and “alteration,” and the sheer money-soaked pointlessness of this whole endeavor will continue to rage for the foreseeable future, hopefully there’s at least one thing that both we, and the cinematic dead, would be able to agree on about The Wizard Of Oz: David Zaslav’s big dumb face should be artificially inserted into it somewhere.

This is per THR, reporting on press statements from Sphere CEO James Dolan, who revealed a little Easter egg while he was getting ready to debut the project this week. Checking that his listeners were familiar with the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO—a man who never met a piece of art he couldn’t try his darndest to turn into a tax break—Dolan, apparently gleeful, told reporters, “I won’t tell you where, it’s only for like two seconds. [They] replaced the faces of two very short, two-second characters in the movie with mine and David. I challenge you to find it.”

Somewhat hilariously, Dolan then got a very quick chime-in from visual effects specialist Ben Grossmann—who, we’ll wager, is at least a bit more tuned in to the furor surrounding this project than his boss—who was swift to clarify that Zaslav and Dolan’s faces weren’t being slapped atop known actors, and that the characters in question were “uncredited characters who were too blurry to be identified.” (To put it another way, the process required these bodies getting some faces attached to their heads, and Grossman and his team apparently opted for the CEOs’.)

There is, if you squint, a certain poetry to having a guy better known for killing movies than making them getting his face transposed into the Land Of Oz, which is notably ruled by a puffed-up, self-described “humbug” whose only real trick is making himself seem much bigger and more impressive than he actually is. Even so, it remains endlessly weird to imagine some poor extra toiling on a Munchkinland set in the 1930s, blissfully unaware that one day his body would be used so a widely hated Hollywood billionaire could literally force his way into movie history.

The Wizard Of Oz At Sphere opened in Las Vegas on Thursday, August 28.