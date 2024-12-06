The heroes go a little too rogue yet again in Rogue Heroes season 2 trailer The SAS is facing the threat of disbandment. What are its soldiers to do but keep on partying?

Sometimes World War II dramas are serious and moving, and sometimes they’re really just about a bunch of dudes (and at least one woman, this time around) blowing stuff up. Rogue Heroes definitely falls into that latter camp, but damn does its second outing look like a blast. “We are set free to be the beasts we are,” members of the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) unit say in the trailer. “We are slightly drunk, opinionated, borderline insubordinate, delinquent… and I heard a wee rumor about flame throwers.” That pretty much sums it up!

While season one told a dramatized account of the desperate creation of the SAS—a group with only one order: “go, kill, return”—amongst some of the darkest days of World War II, season two finds them facing their own internal crisis. Commanding officer David Stirling (Sex Education‘s Connor Swindells) is stuck in “prisoner of war camp,” his uptight older brother William (Gwilym Lee) has taken over, and the group—under threat of disbandment—must fight once again to prove their significance to the war effort. “Will the fiery Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) finally conform to following rules in order to protect the future of the unit, or will his dislike for authority be too significant an obstacle?” a tease for season two includes. Seeing as he can’t put down the bottle or stop ribbing his superior officers, it seems like that’s going to be a long journey for him either way.

Rogue Heroes was created, written, and executive produced by Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight. Season two stars Dominic West and Sofia Boutella in addition to Swindells, Lee, and O’Connell. The first episode of the six-episode season premieres January 12 on MGM+, followed by weekly installments until February 23.