It appears Mick Jagger—and in turn, Rolling Stones’ Sixty European tour—is no longer under the thumb of COVID-19. After the band postponed shows last week in Amsterdam and Bern, Switzerland when Jagger tested positive for the coronavirus, the frontman shared a video to Twitter today confirming he’ll be back onstage by tomorrow.

“Hi everyone, thanks so much for all your lovely messages, I really appreciate them,” Jagger shares in the video, where he looks downright spry. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience about the shows, but we’ll be onstage in Milan on Tuesday, so see you there!”

Since he entered quarantine, Jagger has been keen on communicating with fans via social media to let them know how he’s doing. He previously gave a health update on Friday, where he expressed gratitude for all the well wishes he’s received and said he was “feeling much better.”

The Stones first announced Jagger’s positive test last Monday. Per the group, Jagger first began noticing symptoms on June 13 when he arrived at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Rolling Stones were forced to cancel the Amsterdam date just hours before the show was set to begin.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the band shared in a statement at the time.

The Stones’ return marks the end of its other members’ COVID-19 isolation period, which lasted eight days in line with current CDC guidance. Joining Jagger on the 10-country, 14-show Sixty tour are fellow founding Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Drummer Steve Jordan steps in for the late Charlie Watts.

The Stones have also already gotten to work rescheduling canceled dates—the band will return to Amsterdam for a makeup show on July 7. A new date for the Bern show has yet to be announced.