Mick Jagger has shared an update on his health status after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, forcing Rolling Stones to cancel a planned Amsterdam stop on the band’s current European tour.

Jagger checked in with fans via his Instagram, first giving thanks for the “well wishes and messages” he’s received over the past few days.

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick,” the rocker wrote.

Rolling Stones is currently in the midst of its Sixty European tour, which includes 14 shows in 10 different countries. Earlier this week, Jagger shared that he would be unable to go forward with the planned Amsterdam show. The Stones also postponed a Bern, Switzerland show originally scheduled for June 17 in order to give Jagger time to rest and recover.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID,” the singer wrote at the time. “We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

A June 21 performance in Milan, Italy and a June 25 hometown show in London, England are still on as planned. The Milan show will mark eight days of recuperation for Jagger since his June 13 positive test. The break falls right in line with the current CDC guidelines recommending five days of isolation for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and experience symptoms.

Jagger is accompanied on tour by fellow founding Rolling Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Steve Jordan is on drums in place of Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.