The Rolling Stones have canceled a show in Amsterdam just hours before the band was scheduled to play due to Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19. The legendary rock group shared the news in a statement on its Instagram.

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the statement reads.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement continues. “The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date.”



The band is currently in the midst of its Sixty tour, which features 14 shows in 10 different countries across Europe. Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have been joined by Steve Jordan on drums, who is stepping in for the late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

In addition to the general statement, Jagger shared his own message of apology to his personal Twitter. “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID,” the singer wrote.

Although Jagger expressed his apologies for missing the night with his Dutch fans, he also assured them the performance would be rescheduled as quickly as possible. “We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can, he added. “Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

The band was set to follow the Amsterdam date with a show in Bern, Switzerland this Friday and another in Milan, Italy this Saturday. Rolling Stones have not yet canceled either of these shows.