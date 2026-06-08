Romy And Michele's long-awaited second reunion will be held on Hulu Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, and a host of returning faces began shooting Romy And Michele 2 last week.

20th Century Studios cordially invites you to a reunion 30 years in the making—and solving the problem that has plagued high school reunions for time immemorial, you won’t have to leave your house to attend. Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) are returning to face their graduating class once again, only this time they won’t be doing so on the silver screen. Apparently, Romy gave everyone in the service department hand jobs for nothing because the Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel that fans have been clamoring for for three decades is going straight to Hulu. That might be good for a big, giant girl who smokes and says “shit” a lot, but the inventor of Post-Its? It’s a sadly unbefitting end to a comedy sequel that’s been in the works for years, and, ironically, will now bow at a time when comedy sequels are doing pretty well, with Freakier Friday, Devil Wears Prada 2, and Scary Movie all cleaning up. Nevertheless, 20th Century Studios is Happy Gilmore 2-ing this one, posting a picture of our heroines holding hands on set and confusing onlookers who might mistake it for a White Chicks 2 announcement.