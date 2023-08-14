Back in April, Disney pulled a “the worst person you know just made a great point” by filing a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accusing him of a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company. The last straw in the ongoing feud between Mickey Mouse and DeSantis was when the governor took back control over Disney World’s special self-governed district—which had allowed the theme park to, essentially, run Disney World and the surrounding area without government interference.

Disney called it a “patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional move,” arguing that DeSantis had done it simply because the company had chosen to speak out against a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation coming out of DeSantis’ government—particularly the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis embraced the fight, presumably seeing it as an opportunity to promote his political aspirations and fight back against “woke” corporations and their twisted desire to… acknowledge that gay people have a right to exist.

But now, with his focus on the White House even as his presidential campaign is in a nosedive (how do you beat a guy under several indictments when your base thinks that’s really cool???), DeSantis has decided to take a page from his buddy Elon Musk’s book by talking a big talk and then just hoping the fight will go away on its own. DeSantis said as much to CNBC, claiming that Disney is “going to lose that lawsuit” and that, if CEO Bob Iger gave him a call, he would say “drop the lawsuit.”

DeSantis says he has “basically moved on” from feuding with Disney, adding, “I would just say, go back to what you did well, I think it’s going to be the right business decision, and all that.” It’s basically him saying “oh, you still care about that? Psh, I’m totally over it,” and it definitely sounds super believable.