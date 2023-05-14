The Cannes Film Festival is coming up this week, and in addition to all of the golden tree branches and prestigious premieres, the event is also promising to be an interesting opportunity to see where the movie business lies in the midst of the ongoing WGA strike. Case in point, a buzzy new Ron Howard movie might become even more buzzy than it otherwise would’ve been simply because it has a script already. Oh sure, it also has a good selection of famous people attached, but what really matters is that it has a script (but Tetris’ Noah Pink) and won’t necessarily be affected by the strike right away.

That’s a nice benefit for whichever studio decides to buy the project, since it will give producers something to do without having to talk to the writers or address their many concerns. They can start working without needing writers! Given the way the studios have been reacting to the WGA so far, that seems like a dream come true. (Though that’s not really a good thing, since the writers should be getting paid and deserve respect from the companies that get rich off of their labor.)

As for this movie, it’s called Origin Of Species and Deadline describes it as a “survival thriller.” It’s about “two different accounts of the same true story” and is a “darkly comic tale of murder and survival” about a group of people who abandon civilization to go live in the Galapagos. It’ll star Ana de Armas, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, and Daniel Brühl, all of whom are interesting and exciting. The Deadline story about this doesn’t have specifics about who they’re playing, but they could just be playing themselves on an island with Ron Howard and it would still make for a pretty fascinating movie.