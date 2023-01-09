Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Rooney Mara's experience on Nightmare On Elm Street made her want to quit acting

Rooney Mara says working with David Fincher was a "turning point" after Nightmare On Elm Street nearly drove her out of Hollywood

By
Mary Kate Carr
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Rooney Mara almost quit acting after Nightmare On Elm Street
Rooney Mara
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

If an actor is lucky enough to have a long career, statistically, there are bound to be some less-than-stellar projects on their IMDb page. For Rooney Mara, the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street remake wasn’t just a dud; her experience working on the film nearly stopped her promising career in its tracks, before she ever really got to prove herself as an actor.

Watch
  • Off
  • en
05:31
Now playing
Lady Bird avoids the traditional pitfalls of the coming-of-age drama
February 21, 2018
04:53
Now playing
Despite a game cast, Ocean's 8 lacks the style and substance of its predecessors
June 8, 2018

“A few years before [The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo], I had done a Nightmare On Elm Street remake, which was not a good experience,” Mara says in a new interview for the LaunchLeft podcast. “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it. It wasn’t the best experience making it and I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do. So after making that film, I kind of decided, ‘OK, I’m just not going to act anymore unless it’s something that I feel that way about.’”

Mara previously alluded to these struggles back in 2011, telling Entertainment Weekly that she would “self-sabotage” auditions for projects that she didn’t care about. “Sometimes you don’t want to get something but you do a really good job and you get it anyway. That was kind of [what happened with] A Nightmare on Elm Street—I didn’t really even want it,” she revealed. “And then I went in [to audition] and I was like, [whispering] ‘Fuck. I definitely got that.’”

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to act anymore,” the Women Talking star told EW of the experience. “I was like, This isn’t what I signed up for. If this is what my opportunities are going to be like, then I’m not that interested in acting. So I was very discouraged and disheartened. And then I got the Social Network script. That kind of reinspired me.”

Now, on the LaunchLeft podcast, she elaborates, “I got an audition for The Social Network, which was a small part but it was an amazing scene, and then I didn’t work again from that until I think Dragon Tattoo. David didn’t want to audition me for it because he didn’t think I was right for it based on what I did in The Social Network and I kind of insisted they put me on tape anyway so I did, and then he had to fight really hard for me to get the part because the studio didn’t want me for it. It was a definite real turning point in my life and my career.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Ring Car Cam
$50 off preorder
Ring Car Cam

It's a camera. For your car.
The Ring Car Cam's dual-facing HD cameras capture activity in and around your car in HD detail.

Advertisement

“David really took me under his wing. He became my mentor in a lot of ways,” Mara adds. “He took such great care to make sure that I knew that I had a voice and that my opinion meant something. He constantly was empowering me, which I think really affected the rest of my choices thereafter.”

NewsNewswire