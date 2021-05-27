Rose Byrne taps into the power of the leotard in Physical trailer

Yes girl boss! Screenshot : Apple TV / Youtube

We’ve all been there. Setting goals to “eat well and workout” everyday only for the humdrum and pressures of life to boot it off our schedules day after day. We know in some way we will feel better if we actually went, but seriously, time and energy are not infinite resources. Apple TV+’s new series Physical follows Sheila Rubin, a mother and wife who harnesses the power of the leotard to change her life. Every day Rubin, played by Rose Byrne, fails to meet the expectations of the life she wants for herself, until she stumbles into an aerobics studio. After her husband loses his job, she joins the studio as a teacher. From there, she and her new coworker seek to build a workout empire while uplifting the women around them. The vicious voice in Byrne’s head keeps pushing her forward, but it may be beyond her limits.



Advertisement

Set in ‘80s San Diego, there’s no absence of leg warmers, perms and expectations of women to be perfect mothers and doting wives, even if that means setting themselves aside. All in all, it looks like what happens when a mom signs up for Orange Theory (we all know it’s kind of a cult, right?). Executive produced and written by Annie Weisman (Desperate Housewives), Physical is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.

Physical premieres on Apple TV+ June 18.