As is the case with just about every reboot, remake, or sequel of a beloved children’s television property, older fans don’t like the new thing. It’s understandable, especially for children’s television: They’re old now, and they aren’t delighted by cartoons aimed at that 3 to 8-year-old demographic. But when Rugrats rebooted with a computer-generated animation style, the common reaction was one of disgust. But, of course, Rugrats has always had a grotesque aesthetic. Need we remind you of the creepy “big boy” from the episode “Angelica’s Worst Nightmare.” Nevertheless, this is the internet, and that means everyone’s opinion must be heard.

But all that bellyaching didn’t stop Paramount from giving another season to the show, which children enjoy. Well, at the very least, shows like Rugrats are a “key driver of engagement,” which we assume means children enjoy this show. “Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount+, in a statement. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”

The original voice vast is returning as well. EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) all reprise their roles. The newcomers are nothing to slouch at either, with Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Nicole Byer, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons, and Michael McKean rounding out the voice cast.

As hard and existentially dreadful as it is to admit, Rugrats turns 30 this year. That means it’s legally obligated to have opinions on the television series Rugrats. We can only hope that coming of age through the housing crisis, the pandemic, and historically high unemployment rates haven’t hindered Rugrats like so many others in this generation.