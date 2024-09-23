Rumours trailer plays out like Mad Libs with bog bodies, giant brains, and Cate Blanchett It may sound randomly generated, but it's very real

The new trailer for Rumours dares to ask the question on everyone’s lips: what if a bunch of acclaimed actors put on goofy accents to play fictional world leaders doing a real version of Model UN that got interrupted by a horde of zombified bog bodies? To add to the Mad Libs, the movie was produced by Ari Aster and looks a bit like Hereditary meets The Cabin In The Woods meets Wes Anderson. There may be some original ideas left in the movie industry yet.

You really have to see it to believe it, so without further ado, here’s the full trailer:

See? Here’s an adjective: wild. The film’s official synopsis, which barely does whatever’s going on here justice, reads:

Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis… These so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world.

The trailer also includes some images that may sound equally randomly generated, but are somehow very real. Those include (but are definitely not limited to): Roy Dupuis ripping off a condom after having sex with Cate Blanchett and then physically assaulting someone while yelling about how much he loves strong women, Alicia Vikander speaking Swedish next to a giant brain, and the very British Charles Dance playing a U.S. politician and wiping his mouth with the stars and stripes.

Rumours was directed and written by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, and also stars Nikki Amuka-Bird, Takehiro Hira, Denis Ménochet, Rolando Ravello, and Zlatko Buric. It premieres in theaters October 18.