Sounds like Paramount really is moving ahead with Rush Hour 4
After President Trump told Paramount Skydance owner Larry Ellison he wanted more Rush Hour, the studio seems to be making his dreams come true.Screenshot: New Line Media
Over the weekend, reports emerged that Donald Trump really wants to see another Rush Hour movie and that he made this desire known to Paramount Skydance owner Larry Ellison. Today, both Deadline and Puck‘s Matthew Belloni are reporting that Paramount will move forward with the distribution of Rush Hour 4 with Brett Ratner aboard to direct. Paramount will reportedly pay Warner Bros. a double-digit percent distribution fee, per Deadline. Both report that stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will return for the flick.