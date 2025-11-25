Sounds like Paramount really is moving ahead with Rush Hour 4

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Donald Trump really wants to see another Rush Hour movie and that he made this desire known to Paramount Skydance owner Larry Ellison. Today, both Deadline and Puck‘s Matthew Belloni are reporting that Paramount will move forward with the distribution of Rush Hour 4 with Brett Ratner aboard to direct. Paramount will reportedly pay Warner Bros. a double-digit percent distribution fee, per Deadline. Both report that stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will return for the flick.

While we don’t have all the details about the deal yet, it is notable that Paramount and Warner Bros. are teaming up, especially with the apparent influence of the president. Just last week, Paramount was one of the official bidders for Warner Bros. Discovery; earlier this fall, WBD rejected multiple offers from Paramount to buy the company outright. Paramount also has a history of doing things that Trump likes around the same time they need him to, say, approve a merger.

Ratner, meanwhile, has been making moves to endear himself to Trump. The director set a documentary about Melania Trump at the top of the year, which Amazon paid a reported $40 million for. In Puck, Belloni writes that Ratner has been hanging out at both the White House and at Mar-a-Lago. In 2017, Ratner was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several actresses, including Olivia Munn. He still hasn’t directed a feature since 2014’s Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson, but has been trying to get Rush Hour 4 going for years. (Producer Arthur Sarkissian has been waxing about a potential fourth movie since at least 2012, too.) As of right now, it’s unclear when this movie might actually go into production. Ratner’s Melania Trump documentary is due out in theaters on January 26.