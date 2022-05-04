Get your bags packed, because Peacock has booked everyone tickets to Rutherford Falls for its second season, offering a complimentary first look at the new episodes. The Mike Schur co-created series makes its return to the streamer in June.

“Rutherford Falls is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon?” showrunner, writer, and co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas says in a statement. “Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that’s heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!”

The second season will bring us back to the eponymous town, where we’ll follow best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) as they “help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders.”

In addition to Helms and Schmieding, the series stars Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan. New cast additions for season two include Reservation Dogs’ Dallas Goldtooth and Letterkenny’s Kaniehtiio Horn.



In our review of the first season, Saloni Gajjar writes:



“Rutherford Falls is a lighthearted comedy, but in giving a voice to Indigenous people, it also break barriers. The show smartly poses this reality under layers of well-written humor and situations to make it entertaining while keeping its message intact. There are a few chaotic moments (including an appearance by Paul F. Tompkins) that seem rushed, but the show finds its footing pretty quickly. Plus, it’s just a ton of fun. The series has a vibrant, heartwarming spirit—captured in its animated opening credits—akin to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. It’s a promising new addition to the “Schurverse” while being comforting and distinctive on its own.”

Rutherford Falls’ second season drops June 16 on Peacock.