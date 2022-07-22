Sure, The Gray Man premieres on Netflix today, but the Ryan Gosling movie that everyone can’t stop talking about won’t be seen for another year: Barbie. Since the first images of Margot Robbi e as the titular doll and Gosling as Ken were shared earlier this year, fans have been desperate for any information about director Greta Gerwig’s follow up to Little Women. Apparently, a spy thriller co-starring Chris Evans and boasting a whopping nine action set pieces just can’t compete.

The Blade Runner 2049 actor dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new movie, but the host couldn’t resist skipping ahead to ask Gosling about the first reactions to his bleached blond Ken look.

“I was surprised how some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this,” Gosling says. “They never played with Ken, nobody plays with Ken.”

Is this underdog spirit and willingness to play second fiddle a key part of “Ken-ergy”? Only time will tell.

“He’s an accessory, and not even one of the cool ones,” Gosling continues. (Well, it’s not like the movie is called Barbie And Ken.)

Ryan Gosling Addresses His Viral Ken Picture and Paints Jimmy’s Fingernail Pink (Extended)

The Canadian-born star also shared the moment he agreed to sign on to Barbie with Fallon, which was aided by one of his daughter’s own dolls.

“Best script I’ve ever read,” he recalls. “I walk out in the backyard, and you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon.”

With her previous work, writer/director Gerwig previously nabbed Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Achievement In Directing. Barbie co-star Simu Liu has also noted being drawn to the project for its script.

In the interview, Gosling also clarifies his previous comments about Ken having “no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house.”

“Those are not plot details, those are just objective facts about Ken,” he adds. “That’s the Ken life.”

Barbie will hit theaters in July 2023.