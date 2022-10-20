Another day, another attempt at getting Charlie’s Angels back on the air. But, of course, with Ryan Murphy heading things up, that concept will get a whacky new premise. Just ask John Stamos.

Per EW, Stamos told The Jess Cagle Sirius XM show that the actor met with Murphy after the premiere of Popular, Murphy’s first major success. “I remember going to lunch with him, and we order, and I said, ‘So what’s the show?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, okay, you play a male hooker and you sleep with the husband, sleep with the wife, and you kinda work on their marriage.’”



“I’m like, ‘Uh-huh,’” Stamos said. “Then he said, ’And plus, you have a really cute Black guy and there’s a cute blond guy. You’re like, Charlie’s Angels, but you’re hookers. ‘Charlie’s Hookers.’”

The server had just placed the appetizer, leaving Stamos in a moment of dread to which anyone could relate. “I was like, ‘Oh, God. I gotta sit another hour with this guy with Charlie’s Hookers.’” We’ve all been at those lunches where an aspiring TV magnate sells a Charlie’s Angels reboot a little too hard. Sure, we’re all willing to humor the idea of a gender-swapped Charlie’s Angels where instead of an elite team of detectives, the Angels are sex workers who help with marriages. Networks must get several of those a year. But enough’s enough. We don’t have the time for every Tom, Dick, and Ryan’s “Charlie’s Angels but sex work” idea.



However, while Stamos, fresh off the Full House’s 192-episode run, was a little apprehensive about the project, if Murphy pitched it today, he’d “do it in two seconds.” Hind sight is 20/20, Mr. Stamos. If Murphy can make Jeffrey Dahmer the hottest person on television, who knows what he could’ve done with the former Jesse Katsopolis. “I should’ve done it,” Stamos said.



Murphy offered Stamos several projects, including Nip/Tuck, “which probably was another bad pass.” The two have worked together numerous times since on Glee and New Normal.



Charlie’s Hookers airs on Netflix never.

