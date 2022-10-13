Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney—currently most of the way through the first season of their new FX TV show, Welcome To Wrexham—have now begun hinting that Reynolds might someday hang out with those other Reynoldses that McElhenney spends his time with: The family of degenerates who make up a decent chunk of the cast of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

This is per an interview the duo gave to BuzzFeed Celeb, in an installment of the site’s regular, Petco-funded “The Puppy Interview” bit. (The gist of it is: What if you interviewed celebrities while a bunch of very cute puppies were crawling all over them?) Amid the various questions the pair were faced with: “Ryan, would you ever guest on It’s Always Sunny?”

Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney: The Puppy Interview

To which the answer was—after a brief digression in which Reynolds feigned offense at never having been asked in the first place—an enthusiastic “Hell yes,” he would. As to what part Reynolds would play, a variety of options end up being presented. Reynolds floated a mere cameo as a drunk at Paddy’s Pub, presumably wasting his days away wrecked on Aviator Gin. McElhenney, meanwhile, went more ambitious, noting that his character Mac, who’s been an out gay man for a few seasons now, “Needs a boyfriend.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reynolds and McElhenney express their honest opinions about that other soccer-themed streaming show—“Fuck Ted Lasso,” per McElhenney—and Reynolds admits to the very obvious truth that Danny DeVito would have been one hell of a Detective Pikachu. And, of course, if none of that gossip or speculation appeals to you, there’s always the very adorable spectacle of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney playing with a free-floating swarm of puppies, making about a thousand different variations on “D’aww, isn’t he cute?”