We can thank Sabrina Carpenter for whoever wins the presidency All those cups of espresso resulted in a lot of newly registered voters

Pop girlie extraordinaire Sabrina Carpenter is chugging espresso and registering people to vote. According to HeadCount, a non-partisan non-profit aimed at getting young people registered to vote, Carpenter registered more voters than any other participating artist this year. Per Variety, Carpenter registered over 35,000 new voters and encouraged another 263,000 to check their registration status and polling locations while on her 33-stop “Short n’ Sweet” tour. We guess asking nicely three times will convince anyone.

While Carpenter was Mountain Dewin’ it for democracy, other artists participated in HeadCount, too, and have for years. Green Day’s “Saviors Tour” registered more than 7,900 new voters and engaged 61,000 total, nearly doubling the record set by Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour” in 2019. Green Day’s fanbase probably skews a bit older than Carpenters’, so we’ll assume that they were hamstrung by too many old voters.

HeadCount has been collaborating with musicians since 2004, helping young people register to vote. Since launching, the organization has registered more than 1.5 million people to vote, including the poor souls who had to vote in the last three Donald Trump-centric elections. This year, the organization participated in more than 3,700 events and registered 450,000 new voters. However, this is all to say: whoever wins tonight, we can lay the blame solely on Sabrina Carpenter’s feet.

To that same token, we can blame Sabrina Carpenter for Anne Hathway’s parody of “Please Please Please,” encouraging voters to “please, please, please stay on the line.” And you have us to blame for posting it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Election night in the United States, is there anything better?