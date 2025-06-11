Sabrina Carpenter is already on to the next album

Apparently “Manchild” wasn’t a one-off attempt to snag song of the summer for the second year in a row. Sabrina Carpenter will release a full album, Man’s Best Friend, to accompany last week’s single. The LP—the former Disney star’s seventh—will release August 29. Carpenter announced the album on social media today, writing “[I] can’t wait for it to be yours.” The record features an already-controversial cover design depicting Carpenter on all fours as a man grabs her hair.

Men’s stupidity has long been a focus of Carpenter’s lyrics (i.e. “I beg you don’t embarrass me, motherfucker” from “Please Please Please“), but she seems to be giving it some additional attention here. “Why so sexy if so dumb? / And how survive the Earth so long? / If I’m not there, it won’t get done / I choose to blame your mom,” she sings on “Manchild.” Man’s Best Friend doesn’t have a tracklist as of this writing, but there will surely be a few other songs about how boys go to Jupiter when all is said and done.

Carpenter is on a monumental pop run right now. “Espresso” dominated the airwaves last summer in the lead-up to Short N’ Sweet, her Grammy Award-winning sixth album that also featured hits like “Taste,” “Juno,” and “Bed Chem.” That album has remained in the zeitgeist as Carpenter also released a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks like “Busy Woman” and a “Please Please Please” duet with Dolly Parton in February.

Carpenter is hitting the road again this fall for the second leg of her Short N’ Sweet tour, which kicks off October 23 in Pittsburgh, PA. Before that, she has a number of festival appearances lined up, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Naps and coffee will soon be her best friend, as there’s a solid chance she’ll launch a new Man’s Best Friend tour when Short N’ Sweet‘s run wraps up in November.