Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Sabrina is both a cheerleader and the new Queen Of Hell in the trailer for season 3

Gwen Ihnat
Filed to:TV
10
Save

The sentiment “It can’t be all hell, all the time” is expressed in the new trailer for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s upcoming season (part) three, but honestly, we think the show is in disagreement. Even though Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) defeated her father Lucifer at the end of last season, her beloved boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) became the “human prison,” says Netflix, that the Dark Lord remains trapped in. Naturally, Sabrina is heading back to the underworld to save Nick, somehow becoming Queen Of Hell in the process. (“Hell’s under new management now,” she announces.)

Meanwhile, Netflix reveals, “a mysterious carnival” rolls into Greendale. What could be worse than hell? Apparently, demonic carnies. So it looks like this season Sabrina has to save Nick, her whole coven, and Greendale, and somehow she still fits in time for cheerleading practice. There is just no rest for our favorite teenage witch, as we’ll see when season three drops on Netflix on January 24.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Sabrina will be back for even more Chilling Adventures next month

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina creator confirms season 3 is going to hell

Nailed It! celebrating new 3rd season with spooky Sabrina mini-episode

About the author

Gwen Ihnat
Gwen Ihnat

Gwen Ihnat is the Editorial Coordinator for The A.V. Club.

Posts