The 2023 SAG Awards have officially come and gone and, believe it or not, they shook out largely like other award shows from this season. Sure, there were some surprises—Jamie Lee Curtis picked up her first major award of the season, giving her better odds at the Oscars—but by and large, the ceremony confirmed what we already knew: it’s Abbott Elementary and Everything Everywhere All At Once’s world and we’re just living in it.

Abbott Elementary took home the prestigious Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Award, while The White Lotus took home the same for a drama. Everything Everywhere All At Once took home Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture, boosting their Best Picture chances after last night’s big win at the Producer’s Guild Awards. Check out the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House Of The Dragon

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Stranger Things