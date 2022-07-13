It’s been three years since the last season of Black Mirror, and much like how our own society is inching (well, hurdling) towards disaster, Black Mirror season six is moving closer and closer to fruition. The highly-anticipated new installment of the disturbing and daring anthology series got a fresh new cast list today, letting us know which lucky actors get to escape our dystopia for a fictional one where they get sucked into an Amazon Echo or something.



Per Variety, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have all signed on for roles in Black Mirror’s next installment. However, the announcement only pertains to the first three episodes of the series, suggesting that Netflix will eventually announce more cast members for the final episodes.



Word of a new, “more cinematic in scope” season first dropped back in May. Still, beyond the recent casting dump, few additional details about the series have been shared (although season six will reportedly have more episodes than the lean season five.) Due to the new updates, production on the series is now believed to be underway, but any plot details remain securely under wraps.

Although the last season of Black Mirror was only three episodes long, it boasted a hefty share of across-the-board talent, including Andrew Scott’s performance as a spiraling rideshare driver in “Smithereens” and Miley Cyrus’s caged fem-bot pop star Ashley O in “Rachel, Jack, And Ashley Too.”

The new season of Black Mirror will also be the first installment since creator Charlie Booker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow, in January 2020. The duo has since moved under the production banner Broke and Bones, an endeavor in which Netflix quickly invested a cool $100 million. If the investment is any indication, like our reality, there’s much more dystopia to look forward to.