With the expansion of production over at Paramount+, sleeper success Yellowstone now gets to enjoy what inevitably comes for any popular streaming series: A prequel. Paramount+ has shared the first trailer for 1883, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

While Yellowstone centers around the modern-day Dutton ranch family, 1883 traces the Dutton family line back to their journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It’s described as a “retelling of Western expansion,” and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land—Montana.



McGraw and Hill lead 1883 as a determined mother and father set on bringing their son and daughter to a place of endless possibility. As they make their way through the rugged frontier, the unpaved road is riddled with dangerous stand-offs and plenty of gunslinging, most the chaos spurred by Sam Elliott’s gruff character.

The series comes from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. The original series features performances from Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser. This year, Yellowstone earned one Emmy nomination for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.

1883 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 19, with a special simulcast premiere event for 1883 airing after the new episode of Yellowstone. So yes, while Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network, 1883 will air on solely on Paramount + as an original series.

However, if you’re just hearing about this and now want to catch up on the entire series before the prequel airs, you will have to go to Peacock to watch the earlier seasons of Yellowstone. So, you only need two streaming service subscriptions as well as cable access in order to catch all things Yellowstone.