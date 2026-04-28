Sam Neill says he's cancer-free
The Jurassic Park star credits CAR T-cell therapy for saving his life.Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Life has found a way. Or rather, science has. Earlier this week, Sam Neill announced that he is now cancer-free, thanks to a revolutionary treatment he began after chemo stopped working. In 2023, the Possession star announced he had begun treatment for stage three blood cancer, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, and over the next few years, he expressed a positive outlook about the grim diagnosis. “I’m not afraid to die, but it would annoy me,” Neill said, in the most Sam Neill way possible, that year. Thanks to CAR T-cell therapy, Mr. Neill can continue speaking softly to his ducks (R.I.P. Magda) for many years to come.
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