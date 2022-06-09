Samuel L. Jackson has already been seen as Nick Fury in 11 movies with another one set for a 2023 release. He’ll also star in his own miniseries event, has reprised the role as a voice actor in What If...?, and has made the rare Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover to Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Though his contract was initially only for nine features, he thinks the Avengers mastermind could have used one more appearance. In an interview presented by The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said he’s still disappointed that Marvel Studios didn’t have his character show up in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.



“...I still fuss at them, about Civil War because I’m like, ‘How could the kids fight and Nick Fury not show up?,’” he says of the rift between Captain America and Iron Man. “Like, ‘What’s going on here? Everybody go to your room.’ But they didn’t need me for that. They did, but they didn’t.”

Of course, the dissolution of the group was key to setting up Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It’s possible that Nick Fury’s intervention would have made defeating Thanos just a little too easy.

Advertisement

After hints planted in Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision, the upcoming Disney+ show Secret Invasion is set to reveal Fury’s mysterious space mission. Jackson also teased his forthcoming appearance, describing how the longer, episodic format offered the opportunity to dig deeper into the character he’s been playing for over a decade.

“Well, I can have a whole life as Nick Fury that’s not Nick Fury at work,” he says. “You know, we get to go home with me and see what happens with me at home or when I’m alone or when I’m not so strong and Nick Fury, or when I take off a back brace because Nick Fury is old.”

Jackson was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ show The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey. The Hollywood Reporter’s drama actor roundtable also included Oscar Isaac and Tom Hiddleston, though there were no hints as to whether Nick Fury’s future includes crossing paths with Moon Knight or Loki.