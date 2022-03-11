In his years of being an onscreen icon, Samuel L. Jackson has monopolized the market on one thing specifically: articulating a curse like it’s an art form. He’s personally made the eloquent swear of “motherfuc ker” a catchphrase of his, even nearly getting to say it in the PG-13 Avengers: Infinity War before his badass spy Nick Fury gets rudely cut off via The Snap. Yet somehow, the King of Cinematic Cursing has been usurped by another.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, news of his loss was revealed to the Pulp Fiction actor. The list (oddly enough curated by gambling site Buzz Bingo) had given the top spot for “Most Swear Words in Movie History” to Jonah Hill, with the second spot gifted to Hill’s The Wolf Of Wall Street costar Leonardo DiCaprio. They can thank Martin Scorsese’s film about weaselly Wall Street bros for their winnings, as the survey has it as the number one most “foul-mouth film” with a whopping 715 expletives.

“That’s some bullshi t,” exclaimed Jackson to a laughing audience before correcting himself to a more FCC approved, “I mean, no way man!”

Locking in the third spot is Jackson with 301 accounted for swear words, making it a close call since Hill has 376 and DiCaprio comes in at 361. “I don’t believe that,” said Jackson. “Somebody has miscounted.”

With the Buzz Bingo survey being done in 2020, the results could vary with all of Jackson’s new films within those three years. Let’s not forget that not one, but two The Hitman’s Bodyguard movies have been released, featuring a “motherfuc ker”-heavy Jackson.

Unless Adam Sandler (holding tight at the fourth spot) somehow spits out a few swears court-side as the down on his luck basketball scout in Hustle, it looks pretty promising Jackson will wear the crown in the near future.