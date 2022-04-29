Great news today for fans of Ant Men, Wasps and whatever the fuck “Quantumania” ends up meaning, because it turns out that the third Ant Man movie has just been moved up several months on the schedule. M eaning you’ll be able to get your fill of Paul Rudd making charming shrinking jokes in February 2023, rather than July.

Bad news today for fans of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, because it turns out that the second Captain Marvel movie, The Marvels, has just been moved back several months on the schedule. M eaning you’ll have to wait to get your fill of Iman Vellani making charming “Embiggening!” jokes until July 2023, rather than February.

That’s right: It’s a classic Marvel movie switcheroo, with Disney reporting today that it’s swapping release dates on its 2023 schedule. Specifically, Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will now hit theaters on February 17, 2023, giving us all a chance to see what Jonathan Majors’ Kang can do when he’s not busy pleasantly devouring scenery at Tom Hiddle ston and Sophia Di Martino on Disney+. The Marvels, meanwhile—which stars Brie Larson as a returning Carol Danvers, plus Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as her Wandavision character, Monica—has now been moved to take up Ant-Man’s old July 28, 2023 schedule spot.

(James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which hit a slight hiccup of its own in recent years after that whole “Disney fired the director and then realized it had a fan and cast revolt on its hands” thing, is apparently staying stable right in the middle of the two, still looking at a May 5 release date.)

Among other things, it’ll be interesting to see how the schedule move will affect Marvel’s increasingly tight integration between its TV and film properties. F or instance, Disney has been hard at work on Secret Invasion, a series focused on the Skrull characters introduced in the first Captain Marvel, for months now ; it’ll be interesting to see how knocking that film back 5 months affects the timeline of the show.