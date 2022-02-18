Lebron James is sticking to what he knows by producing another basketball film, albeit a vastly different one than the dreaded Space Jam: A New Legacy. For Netflix’s Hustle, Adam Sandler has been recruited to lead the film about a washed- up former basketball s cout who happens upon an incredible talent.

Sandler stars in Hustle as the down-on-his luck s cout who discovers a promising player (Juancho Hernangómez) with a tarnished past in Spain. Sandler’s character takes the athlete under his wing, and brings him to the S ates where sets out to take the hidden star all the way to the NBA.

The full cast of Hustle includes Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall. Hernangómez, a Spanish-born NBA player currently playing for the Utah Jazz, makes his acting debut in the film.

In the teaser, Sandler gives Hernangómez a serious talking to about the difference between raw talent and an obsession with “the game.” He says loving the sport to the point of obsession will beat out talent on any given day.

Hustle marks the ninth movie Sandler has starred in for Netflix since signing what was originally a four-movie deal back in 2014. Under this deal, he’s starred in The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), The Week Of, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween, as well as the 2018 musical comedy special 100% Fresh. He’s also got a sequel for Murder Mystery lined up at the streamer starring Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Tony Goldwyn, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

Prior to 2020's Hubie Halloween, the actor received well-deserved praise for his performance in the Safdie Brothers ’ Uncut Gems (or if you’re Julia Fox, Uncaht Jamzz) as big time basketball gambler Howard Ratner.

Hustle premieres on Netflix on June 10, 2022.