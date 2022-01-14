As tough as it is to believe, Superbad came out fifteen years ago. It seems like just yesterday we first heard the name “McLovin’ .” Though the movie hasn’t aged perfectly, it remains beloved by fans, and some wish that its stars Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse would reunite as their characters on the big screen.



In a recent interview with W Magazine, Hill was asked about his first starring role as Seth (loosely based on Seth Rogen during his teen years), and he shared what he envisions for a Superbad sequel, if it ever were to happen.

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody. What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’ Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Hill is likely joking, but it’s still a pretty ace premise. Seeing Seth and Evan again, horny as ever, in old age sounds far more fun than seeing them in adulthood, settled down with a family.

He’s also not t he only one who’s thought about a Superbad sequel. Back in 2007, Emma Stone told MTV News that she was eager to play Hill’s love interest Jules again. “They wouldn’t even have to pay me to be in a sequel. I would pay them to make a sequel! ” she said. It’s been so long since that, though, so who knows if she’d still be up for it.



Un like Hill, Cera is fully set on not wanting to play Evan again. In 2016, he told Bustle, “Sometimes if you wait too long, it’s not so sweet anymore. To me it’s such a nicely wrapped up story. I think it’s a stand-alone movie.”