Sandra Oh, Nana Mensah, and Holland Taylor. Photo : Netflix

You may officially call Sandra Oh the “Fucker in Charge of You Fucking Fucks.” Oh appears as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim in the first look at the new Netflix ensemble comedy series, The Chair. The series will follow her efforts to meet the high expectations doled out to her as the first women of color department chair for Pembroke University’s English Department.

Advertisement

In the minute-long teaser, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim approaches her new office door, beaming as she unpacks her nameplate. Taking a seat behind her desk, she briefly scans her new kingdom, before falling swiftly from her chair.

The full cast features Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz, Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse as Dean Paul Larson, who all make up Kim’s underachieving faculty and staff at the fictional Pittsburgh university. Seven-year-old Everly Carganilla joins the cast as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim. The first season will consist of six 30-minute episodes. Amanda Peet serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner of The Chair, with Daniel Gray Longino (PEN15) directing all episodes. Oh, Longino, David Benioff (Game Of Thrones) D.B. Weiss (Game Of Thrones), Bernie Caulfield (The X-Files, Game Of Thrones) join Peet as executive producers.

Sandra Oh is most known for playing another doctor, Dr. Christina Yang, in Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2014, for which she recevied five Emmy nominations. She’s been nominated another three times for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama series for her work as Eve Polastri in BBC’s Killing Eve with Jodie Comer. The Chair is Peet’s first production and writing role. As an actress she’s appeared in films like 2012, A Lot Like Love, and The Whole Nine Yards.

The Chair premieres on Netflix August 20.