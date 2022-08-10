Santigold has shared the fourth single from her upcoming studio album, titled “Shake.” The SBTRKT-produced tune follows the previously released singles “High Priestess,” “Ain’t Ready,” and “Nothing,” all of which will appear on her new studio album, Spirituals.

In a statement on the new song, Santigold shares:

“‘Shake’ is one of those songs that was just floating around me for the taking. What I mean is that there are some songs that basically write themselves, and all you have to do as the artist is be open enough to reach out and pull it in and say thank you. When that happens I am always so grateful because it’s like the universe just handed me a gem. I sit down to write and as soon as I open my mouth the song just pours out. In this instance SBTRKT had sent me several tracks he’d been working on, and this one stood out because it sounded so different from anything I’d ever heard from him, and also so unlike anything I had ever done before. I literally stepped in front of the mic, and opened my mouth and said “ooh - hoo, shake, shake shake!”, and the whole rest of the melody poured out from there. And then when I sat down to finish the lyrics, they came just as quick. I can’t say this song is about one thing, as much as it’s about a feeling. It’s about flow, about riding the ebb and flows of life, it’s about rolling with it, moving through it, letting it all move through you. And it’s about the feeling in that moment when you feel life flowing through you, the rapture of it all. It’s about our resilience as humans, and our ability to keep rising back up in the face of hardship and moving forward.”

The music video, directed by Frank Ockenfels finds inspiration in “the images of the civil rights protesters being pounded with high-pressure water hoses, turned on them by the authorities, during their peaceful protests.” Santigold writes: “The strength and fortitude that it took for them, many just teenagers and young adults, to endure what they did and keep going, is monumental. This video is an homage to them, in which I try to power through singing this song while enduring the pain of a high-pressure water hose.”

Santigold - Shake (Official Video)

Spirituals is set for release on September 9 via Santigold’s Little Jerk Records. Following the release of Spirituals, Santigold will embark on a U.S. tour.

Santigold’s The Holified Tour Dates

10/9— Atlanta, GA— Buckhead Theatre

10/11— Silver Spring, MD— The Fillmore

10/13— Philadelphia, PA— Franklin Music Hall

10/16— Boston, MA— House of Blues

10/17— Brooklyn, NY— Great Hall at the Avant Gardner

10/19— Montreal, QUE— Mtelus

10/21— Toronto, ONT— The Danforth Music Hall

10/24— Chicago, IL— Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/25— St. Paul, MN— Myth Live

11/3— Los Angeles, CA— The Wiltern

11/5— San Francisco, CA— The Masonic

11/7— Portland, OR— Crystal Ballroom

11/8— Seattle, WA— Showbox Sodo

11/10— Salt Lake City, UT— The Complex

11/11— Denver, CO— Fillmore Auditorium

11/13— Albuquerque, NM— Sunshine Theater

11/14— Tempe, AZ— Marquee Theatre

11/16— Las Vegas, NV— House of Blues

11/17— San Diego, CA— Soma