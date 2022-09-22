Saoirse Ronan may (tragically) not be appearing in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, but that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t booked and busy, baby. Her next film will be less pink— a lot less.

Ronan is set to star in Steve McQueen’s upcoming World War II drama Blitz, which will “tell the stories of a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the British capital during the war, ” per Variety. Ronan’s specific role is yet to be announced, but it has been revealed that she will star alongside an “unknown newcomer.” McQueen is writing, directing, and producing the film, which will beg in shooting later this year and is set to premiere on Apple TV+.

With this announcement, Ronan continues an impressive hot streak of appearances that also includes Gerwig-collabs Lady Bird and Little Women, 2020's Ammonite, the just-released comedy-caper See How They Run, and future starring roles in Foe and The Outrun.

McQueen also has an exceptional resume, which includes 2011's Shame, 2013's Academy-Award-winning 12 Years A Slave, and recent television anthology series Small Axe and Uprising. Blitz will be McQueen’s first feature-length narrative film since 2018's Widows, a heist story that he directed from a screenplay by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl). McQueen is also directing the upcoming World War II documentary The Occupied City, so the (we’re assuming quite depressing) subject matter covered in Blitz should be old hat to him at this point.



McQueen’s newest outing will be in good company on Apple TV+, which has quickly established itself as a dramatic powerhouse on both the television side and the film side, with the 2021 Academy-Award-winning CODA and current award-season hopeful Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Blitz will be produced under McQueen’s banner, Lammas Park, alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency, and independent producer Anita Overland. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.