Hopes for a Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig reunion have been dashed—for now. The Little Woman and Lady Bird actor reveals she was set to carry a small role in Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie flick, but had to back out due to filming conflicts with Nora Fingscheidt’s drama The Outrun.

“I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there,” Ronan tells People. “There was a whole character I was going to play—another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn’t do it.”

It was rumored a few months back Ronan would work with her frequent collaborator once more for Barbie, but with this interview, it’s officially moot.

While Ronan’s Mary Queen Of Scots co-star Margot Robbie holds the titular Barbie role, it’s been teased that there will be numerous editions of the Mattel doll featured in the film, as well as counterpart Kens. Potential Barbies from the cast include Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon. Ryan Gosling plays the lead Ken, but other possible Kens include Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera.

Although Ronan may not officially be a Barbie girl, an appearance from the actor is not entirely off the table as the actor hopes to appear as a background character in at least one scene.

“I have texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?’ “ Ronan says.

The rest of Gerwig’s stellar cast consists of Will Ferrell, who will play the evil CEO of a toy company, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell, and Connor Swindells.

Keep your eyes peeled when the film arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.