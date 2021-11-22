‘Tis the season for Christmas content to start rolling in and HBO Max just shared the trailer for its upcoming holiday-themed series, Santa Inc. But don’t be fooled by the cutesy Rankin/Bass-type stop motion—Santa and his elves are very naughty.



In the trailer, we’re introduced to an elf called Candy Smalls (voiced by Sarah Silverman), who just wants to “get these fucking kids some fucking presents.” You see, someone has to be the next Santa at some point. The old man doesn’t live forever. So, she’s trying to be considered for the role as the next jolly ol’ Saint Nick.

This Santa (Seth Rogen) is treated like a rock star. He has elves flash their boobs for him, and he’s met with applause by just gracing people with his presence. So, who wouldn’t want to be the next Santa and hold so much power? But, as an elder elf explains to Candy, the position’s “mostly been a white man’s game.” And by mostly, he means strictly.

Santa and the board of directors are “all male and all white,” as Devin (Nicholas Braun) points out to Candy. But that’s not stopping her from trying—and she knows exactly how to knock their ego a few pegs, too: “Just so you know, the women of the North Pole make fun of one of your dicks. Have fun wondering whose it is,” she tells them.

But she also knows she has to play nice, so she tries to “bro out” with them, so they can see her as one of the guys and perhaps notice her potential as a future Santa.

Besides Rogen, Silverman, and Braun, the rest of the cast is pretty great, too. The cast includes: Maria Bamford, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Craig Robinson, and Joel Kim Booster. The series is also in good hands, created and written by Parks And Recreation and Shrill producer/writer Alexandra Rushfield.

The show premieres on Thursday, December 2.

